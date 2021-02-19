Spread the love



















Govt ready to talk to farmers on 3 farms laws: Tomar



Guwahati: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said here on on Thursday that the Central government is willing to talk to the farmers protesting against the three farm laws, and denied any link between BJPs loss in the Punjab civic polls and the farmers’ protest over the farm legislations.

Tomar, who is also BJP’s election in-charge for poll-bound Assam, reiterated that the government has always called for clause by clause discussions with the farmers on the three Central farm laws.

“For several years, we have fought elections in Punjab in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal. But in the recent municipal polls, both the BJP and the Akali Dal fought separately. This has no link with the ongoing farmers’ protests,” Tomar told the media.

The minister added that the recent Union Budget has proposed a number of schemes for the welfare of the farming community.

With Assam going to the polls in April-May this year, the Congress and other anti-BJP parties are all set to make the farmers’ agitation a poll issue.

Tomar said that there is pro-incumbency in favour of the ruling BJP in Assam and the party is all set to come back to power with a thumping majority.

“BJP would attain its target of 100 plus seats in the Assembly polls. In the last five years, the people of Assam have witnessed a positive change. Before 2016, there was hardly any development in the state. Corruption was at its peak and there was no law and order when the Congress was at the helm of affairs,” the BJP leader said.