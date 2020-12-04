Spread the love



















Govt Sanctions Rs 5 crore for Land to Build ‘Konkani Bhavan’ of K’taka Konkani Sahitya Academy

Mangaluru : Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Jagadish Pai-the President of Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy said “I am happy to announce that the the government of Karnataka has released Rs five crore to Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy for land to construct a state-of-art ‘Konkani Bhavan’, which is indeed an good news for the Konkani speaking people. A 30 cents of land has already been located and approved near Urwa Store and MUDA building behind Ambedkar Bhavan,”.

He further said, “We have been trying hard for so many years, requesting the government to appoint a Registrar for the Academy, We are happy to note that the government has now nominated R Manohar Kamath Mundkoor, for the post of the Registrar, who already assumed charge on 1 December 2020 in a simple ceremony that was held at the office, due to the pandemic rules. . Earlier Manohar Kamath was working in the department of education, Mangaluru. A farewell was given to Kumar Babu Bekkeri, who worked as an additional acting registrar until now. At the moment, the Academy is not planning any programmes due to Covid-19, but we have made arrangements to view our programmes via media and online Apps”.

“We have also launched online classes for those keen on learning Konkani language. With the help of Youth of Gouda Saraswti Brahmins (GSB) Mangaluru App, viewers had access to Konkani Janapada workshops, information on Konkani scholars and food practices of Konkani-speaking people. There are also plans to organize programmes on cable channels and poets meet by involving poets residing in foreign countries” added Jagadish Pai..

Members of the academy Registrar Manohar Kamath, Sanoor Narasimha Kamath, Arun G Shet and Canute Jeevan Pinto were present on the dais during the meet.



