Govt School at Madikehundi- Nanjangud Tq gets a Éxtreme-Makeover’ with Efforts from Spread-A-Smile

Government Primary School at Madikehundi- Nanjangud Taluk gets a Éxtreme-Makeover’ with Efforts from Spread-A-Smile- a Bengaluru Non-Profit-Organization (NPO)

Mangaluru: From the past couple of years, ‘SPREAD-A-SMILE’- a Non-Profit -Organization based in Bengaluru had joined hands with Team Mangalorean/Mangalorean.com in quite a few community projects, either during the pandemic/lockdown or post lockdown in donating food kits, Umbrellas, and other essential items to the deserving needy people. Spread a smile is a non-profit organization which works for HIV affected kids, elderly persons, Covid-19 relief in Karnataka state, artwork in special homes, food, clothes & blanket distribution drives across Bengaluru city. It is a non-profit organization working towards the development and happiness of the society. In 2017, a group of friends had this idea of celebrating birthdays of kids at a children’s home with a purpose. They are now a growing team of 50+ volunteers with similar mindsets of changing lives and spreading smiles through diverse events such as recreational activities, food, clothes and blanket distribution drives, artwork of interest, education funds for the underprivileged and much more.

Founders of ‘Spread A Smile’ NPO are L-R : Gautham Bhagath, Dhanraj Kumar and Guarav Bhagat

The Organization works towards the development and happiness of the society. It was in the year 2017, both Dhanraj Kumar and Gautham Bhagath, after completing their MBA studies at Nitte College-Karkala in 2013, moving to Bengaluru finding a job in an IT firm, started this organization- “Spread A Smile”. When asked what made them to start this NPO, Dhnaraj said, “While in Bengaluru, a bunch of us, the classmates and old students from Nitte College, joined by other IT colleagues used to join in community services organized by other NGO’s, like celebrating poor-kids birthdays, visiting old-age homes, and other services”.

BEFORE……

” Few years later, me and Gautham came up with an idea, instead of joining with other NGO’s for community services, why don’t we start our own NPO and continue with such services- and the idea clicked, and along with Gautham’s twin brother, Gaurav we formed the ‘Spread A Smile’ organization in 2017. Since then we have celebrated birthdays of HIV kids at a children’s home, helping out at old-age homes with a purpose. We are now a growing team of 75 + volunteers with similar mindsets of changing lives and spreading smiles through diverse events such as recreational activities, food, clothes and blanket distribution drives, artwork of interest, education funds for the underprivileged and much more. And we are happy as to what we are doing for the less-privileged society” added Dhanraj.

AFTER …..

Spread A Smile is a registered charity trust working with various schools, children homes, old age homes, etc. for the betterment of infrastructures, facilities and activities. The organisation has also beautified and developed government schools in Bengaluru and Kolar. In the month of August 2021, Spread A Smile took up repairing and painting of a government primary school at Madikehundi, Nanjangud taluk. The school building was falling apart, compound walls were missing and the whole place was teeming with weed and ruble. Walls were built and repaired, deweeding was done, electrical, plumbing and toilets were installed in place. Spread A Smile transformed this school into a temple of knowledge as it should be.

To make the school more interesting, a team of 25 volunteers from Bengaluru travelled to Madikehundi to paint and beautify the school. This was a three day event from August 6th to 8th. The school was brought back to life and kids peeped through the gates, waiting to get in! The happiness of the villagers, the satisfaction of our volunteer team and the smile on the kids’ faces made all the effort worth it. The Main purpose of the event was ‘To promote education in villages’.

