Spread the love



















Govt Should Act to Contain Black Fungus – Ramanath Rai

Mangaluru: “Now during the COVID second wave, many coronavirus positive patients who were under treatment are suffering from black fungus. In places like Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Udupi and Raichur many black fungus and white fungus cases have been found. The state government should take all the measures to treat such patients without waiting for the help of the Centre”, said former minister Ramanath Rai in a press meet held at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta here on May 25.

Addressing the mediapersons Ramanath Rai said, “In the state already 250 cases of black fungus have been reported and such patients need vials of Amphotericin B injection for treatment. To treat the black fungus cases now about 60 vials are needed per person and the state government should take all the measures to keep sufficient stock of vials of Amphotericin B injections. The state government should not wait for medicines from the Central government since the central government is treating the state in a stepmotherly way. We are now facing a medical emergency and the government should arrange for 25,000 vials of the injection immediately”.

Ramanath Rai further said, “The black fungus disease should be covered under the Ayushman and the Health Insurance scheme so that the patients can afford to get the treatment. The quality of drinking water and the contamination of the water used for oxygen supply for Covid treatment in diabetic patients is said to be the cause of the black fungal infection. The government should monitor the hygiene and condition of the ventilators in hospitals”.

Former Mayors Harinath, Shashidhar Hegde, Bhaskar K, KPCC Secretary Naveen D’Souza, Sadashiv Ullal, OBC district president Vishwas Das, Prakash Salian, Ganesh Poojary and others were also present.

Like this: Like Loading...