Govt Should also Give Jobs to Kin of Masood, Fazil, Jaleel & Dinesh who were Murdered

Government Should also Give Jobs to Kin of Masood, Fazil, Jaleel & Dinesh who were Murdered- Congress Minority Cell Demands Reinvestigation into Murders-

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee minority cell president Shahul Hameed KK in a letter to Chief Minister has urged Siddaramaiah to order a reinvestigation into the murders of Masood of Bellare, Fazil of Mangalapete, Jaleel of Katipalla and Dinesh of Kanyadi that rocked the state. The letter that was submitted through legislative assembly speaker UT Khader on Monday, Hameed demanded that all accused in the four murders should be booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“All communal murders in the district should be reinvestigated and a special investigation team (SIT) should be constituted for the purpose. Compensation of Rs 25 lakh should be paid to the kin of Masood, Fazil, Jaleel and Dinesh on the lines of support extended by the state government to the family of BJP worker Praveen Nettaru,” mentioned Hameed. Welcoming the decision taken by chief minister Siddaramaiah to reinstate Nuthana Kumari, wife of Praveen Nettaru, in the government job, Hameed said that the kin of Masood, Fazil, Jaleel and Dinesh also should be given government jobs.



Shahul Hameed KK

Further, he demanded the arrest of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell in connection with the murder of Fazil. “Appropriate action should be taken against Sharan in connection with Fazil’s murder. The VHP leader had claimed at a public meeting in Tumkur that ‘our people murdered Fazil in Surathkal’. However, only an FIR was registered against him, but was not arrested,” he said.

“The government should ensure stringent action in all communal murders. The government should also ensure that there will be no disparity in the distribution of compensation to the kith and kin of those who died in retaliation attacks. The government should consider all the five murders seriously and ensure equal justice

