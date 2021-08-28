Spread the love



















‘Govt Should Care for Womens’ Safety’- Olympian Poovamma at Awareness Day to Popularize ERSS-112

Mangaluru: The City police dedicated Saturday, 28 August a day to women safety and protection through the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS)-112 from 8 am to 5 pm. This Day was also an attempt to popularize ERSS and reach out to the public particularly women. The City police has around 19 vehicles dedicated to ERSS, with an average response time of 15 minutes. The response time in the City limits is about five minutes. On every call received on ERSS-112, officers including the commissioner, DCP, ACP or police inspector will be present in ERSS vehicles and will attend to the issue. Teams will be on standby if the number of calls increases exceedingly. ERSS- 112 was launched in December 2020.



Briefing on the project Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Nearly 100 police teams of PSI and above ranks will be available to address various issues, including student issues, eve-teasing, family issues, workplace harassment, cyber issues, threats and so on. Every team will have a woman officer or staff and confidentiality will be maintained. About 25 meetings in residential areas for creating awareness will be held. Today’s programme, ‘A Day for Women’s Safety’ was organized on the model of a campaign. This unique event comes while people are shocked by the gang rape of a student by five men in Mysuru, and locally the city police have been more alert in order to prevent such kind of heinous act happening in DK, including Mangaluru”.

Olympian M R Poovamma, was the chief guest, who flagged off and unveiled the programme along with her mother, joined by the police commissioner, DCP’s Hariram Shankar and Dinesh Kumar, ACP (Traffic) Nataraj, among others. The programme is aimed at sensitising the people to make more and more use of the ERSS number 112. From 8 am to 5 pm today, a team of over a hundred police officials including the police commissioner which includes women police personnel will be responding to public calls to Emergency Response Support System – ERSS 112. Officers of the department including the commissioner and deputy commissioner will be visiting the area from where the calls are received.

Olympian M R Poovamma addressing the gathering said, “This is a very good initiative undertaken by the Police Commissioner and his team, aimed at protection of the people, especially the women, who are going through tough times, due to assault, rape, robbery, kidnap etc. While police are doing their best in trying to prevent crimes on women, the government should also put in more effort and care for the safety of the women. My message to the present youth is that even though you are good in your academics, you should also show some interest in sporting events, which will help you in the long run while applying for jobs after graduation. Women should be respected and treated equally, without any discrimination, religion or caste. My participation in sporting activities has reached me where I am now, and once you get out of your college, make sure you remember and respect your teachers, the college management and especially your Alma mater”

It is learnt that through the ERSS-112, the public can make use of this opportunity to bring to the notice of the police issues like family problems of the women, harassment and assault to girl students, problems faced at public places, bus stands, railway stations etc, harassment at the workplace, cyber problem, photo viral, calls to private mobile phones, mischief through SMS, creating problems for the tourists and such other cases. The Police Commissioner also said that this is a small effort by the commissionerate to ensure that the women are safer in the city. He requested the citizens to cooperate with the commissionerate in its efforts.

He said that in addition to bringing their own problems to the notice of the police, people can also draw the attention of the police towards the problems that are noticed by them in the neighbourhoods. He assured that the details of the discussions will be kept a secret. The police commissioner personally checked the response time by making a call on a trial basis. The department has asked the women and girl students to make use of the number 112 in case of emergencies. A large number of PSI, police constables joined this programme.

