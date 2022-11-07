Govt Subsidy to Upgrade Fishing Boats says CM Bommai

Udupi: “The State government will give subsidies for fishermen who use kerosene motor boats to upgrade to petrol-run motor boats”, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking after inaugurating Jan Sankalp Yatra on Monday, November 7, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the demand of the fishermen for allotment of more kerosene quota will be discussed with the Government of India. The boiled rice grown by farmers of the coastal region will be purchased and distributed through the Public Distribution System. Money has been earmarked in the State budget for the year 2022-23 for the development of eight fishing ports for fishing activities. In the current year, 100 high-speed boats will be distributed of which 40 per cent will be subsidized. Depending upon the response from the fishermen the number of high-speed boats will be increased. Measures have been taken for the development of Mangaluru and Karwar ports. The government is committed to the all-round development of coastal districts.

He further said, “Under the leadership of ‘World Leader’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s GDP has been 7 percent at a time when other nations were facing recession post-Covid-pandemic. The Central Government under the ‘Sagar Mala’ scheme has given Rs 1774 crore towards the development of ports in the coastal area. Besides, the Government of India has given relaxation from the Coastal Regulation Zone norms for the development of coastal areas in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. This will ensure the development of coastal regions such as employment, economy and more trade.

Rs 2 lakh crore investment in coastal districts

Bommai said in the next five years, there will be an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore in renewable energy in coastal districts. The PM will flag off the Vande Bharat high-speed train service between Chennai & Mysuru via Bengaluru on November 11. The electrification of the Konkan railway line will provide connectivity to North India. The ‘Gati Shakti’ scheme is being taken up to provide connectivity between Mangaluru and Karwar with other ports of the country.

Bommai also said, “Ours is a double-engine government. Under Modi’s leadership in the Centre and Yediyurappa’s leadership in Karnataka, we are confident that BJP will come back to power. The opposition Congress Party is practising a divide-and-rule policy and people will reject that party. By cheating minorities, Congress is playing appeasement politics. It will be difficult for the sitting Congress legislators to retain their seats in the coming Assembly polls. The previous Congress government had indulged in many irregularities during its governance. The Congress leaders did not have the guts to hike the quota for SC/ST communities during its ruling and now it is commenting on our government for fulfilling this demand”.

Welcome 10 percent reservation for economically poor

The CM said that he will welcome the Supreme Court’s verdict on upholding the 10 percent reservation for the economically poor people mooted by the Government of India. This will ensure the inclusive growth of everyone. The people of the coastal region have been the strength of the BJP. The response of people for today’s rally has proved beyond doubt that BJP will come back to power in 2023″.

The former CM, B S Yediyurappa, ministers, Govind Karjol, Kota Srinivas Poojary, S Angara, V Sunilkumar, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, MLAs Lalji Mendon and Raghupati Bhat were present.