Govt taking Steps to Popularise Ayurveda all over the World – Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Udupi: Union Minister of AYUSH, Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal urged the people to spread awareness about AYUSH so that the youth and the common people can make AYUSH a part of their lives.

Speaking to the media persons in Udupi on September 25, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The Ministry is taking all steps to popularize Indian traditional systems of medicine all over the world. Ayurveda and the knowledge of other traditional medicines of our country have protected nature and generations for centuries”.

He also said that if people adopt Ayurveda and Yoga as a part of their lives, then they will not only remain healthy but will also be able to utilize their full potential. The whole world has come to know the importance of ancient knowledge of Ayurveda and Yoga. Steps are being taken by the Central Government to promote traditional medicine systems.

The Minister also emphasized the importance of spreading the message of Ayurveda across the country so that everyone can adopt it as a part of their lifestyle and achieve the aim of a healthy nation.

Union Minister Shobha Karndlaje, Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr Veerendra Heggade and others were also present.

