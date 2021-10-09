Spread the love



















Govt to bring Bill Against Forcible Conversions soon- Araga Jnanendra

Udupi: “The government will introduce A law to prevent the forcible conversions in the state”, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra during his visit to Udupi on October 9.

Speaking to media persons Minister Araga Jnanendra said, “The issue (of religious conversions) has come to the notice of the government. Converting people from one religion to another by inducing them is a punishable offence. We will keep a vigil on such activities. There is a wide network working on religious conversions across the state, and we will soon bring an anti-conversion bill to rein them in”.

Minister Araga Jnanendra further said, “The former minister H D Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah criticize the RSS. In our country, the president, vice president, Prime minister and myself have come from the RSS. The Congress and JDS appease particular communities for vote bank politics. The RSS is working for nation-building today. We are all in this position today only because of the RSS”.

Replying to the cattle thefts in the Coastal districts Minister Araga Jnanendra said, “The government is not ready to tolerate cattle thefts in the state. There is already a law against Anti Cow slaughter. We will instruct the officers to take strict action against the cattle thieves”.

Like this: Like Loading...