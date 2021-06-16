Spread the love



















Govt’s attempts to save PM’s image is costing lives: Rahul



New Delhi: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the central government over its vaccination policy, saying its constant attempts to save Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image are facilitating the virus and costing people’s lives.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, “India needs quick and complete vaccination- not BJP’s usual brand of lies and rhyming slogans to cover-up vaccine shortage caused by Modi government’s inaction. GOI’s (Government of India) constant attempts to save Prime Minister’s fake image are facilitating the virus and costing people’s lives.”

Rahul Gandhi also attached a news report which claimed that Indian scientists did not back doubling of Covid vaccine dose gap.

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the government over its vaccine policy.

The government in May had increased the Covid vaccine gap for the second dose.

