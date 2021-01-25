Spread the love



















Govt’s good governance stronger than ever: VP’s R-Day eve wish



New Delhi: Extending wishes to people on the eve of Republic Day, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said our democracy is vibrant and our commitment to good governance and transparency is stronger than “ever before”.

Conveying his warm greetings, Naidu said India is a country that is brimming with potential today and surging ahead on the path of all-round development that is inclusive and sustainable.

“Our democracy is vibrant and our commitment to good governance and transparency is stronger than ever before,” Naidu said.

He further stressed on the need to renew pledges to uphold the country’s civilisational ideals and constitutional values and dedicate ourselves to building an inclusive, peaceful, harmonious and progressive India.

“On this joyous day, let us celebrate the achievements of our Republic and solemnly resolve to dedicate ourselves towards building a more self-confident and self-reliant India that continues its age-old tradition of contributing to world peace and inclusive sustainable development.”

On this occasion, Naidu said all Indians should reaffirm their commitment towards the Constitution and founding principles of our Republic based on the cherished ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all.

“Our Constitutional values are the basic principles for creation of an enlightened citizenship that is essential for deepening our democratic roots.”