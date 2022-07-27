Govt’s green signal to CSR fund spending for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

New Delhi: Intensifying its efforts to popularise the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the government has given green signal to spending of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for this purpose. The companies can undertake activities for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the CSR activities.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is aimed to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the national flag.

“In this regard it is clarified that spending of CSR funds for the activities related to this campaign such as mass scale production and supply of the national flag, outreach and amplification efforts and other related activities are eligible CSR activities under the item no. (II) of schedule VII of the Companies act pertaining to the promotion of education related to culture,” said a circular issued by the Ministry of corporate affairs.

It further said that the companies may undertake aforesaid activities, subject to the fulfillment of the Companies (CSR Policy) rules 2014 and related circulars issued by the Ministry thereof, from time to time.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had issued a call for Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tricolour home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence.

The campaign is being coordinated by the Union Ministry of Culture with state governments to make it a grand success in the 75th year of Independence.

To meet the huge demand for national flags, traders’ associations are coordinating with textile manufacturers across the country to increase the supply of the national flags. Earlier, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had stated that people are already visiting markets in large numbers to buy the Tricolour to join the campaign.