GP Member Assaults woman, Counter Complaints registered in Hiriyadka Police Station

Udupi: A woman was attacked by a member of Athradi Gram Panchayat while she was trying to stop the construction of a road on private land.

Arathi (45), a resident of Hiriyadka was injured and admitted to the District government hospital in Udupi.

The Athradi Gram Panchayat was working on constructing a concrete road in Arathi’s Patta land area in spite of opposition from the land owner. Arathi questioned why the road work was started despite the family’s objection.

A complaint was lodged at the Hiriyadka police station mentioning that Ratnakar Shetty, a panchayat member present at the spot, and Chandrahasa Shetty, a neighbour had assaulted Santhosh Pujari and Arathi. Moreover, during an argument between them, Ratnakar Shetty pushed Arathi who suffered a serious head injury. Arathi’s daughter who came to stop Ratnakar Shetty from assaulting her mother was also assaulted by him. Aarti has been admitted to the Udupi district hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Arathi’s neighbour Chandrahas Shetty has also lodged a complaint against Arathi as she had given the no objection letter to the panchayat for the construction of the road. After getting the letter from Arathi, the road construction work was sanctioned by the panchayat. When the road construction work started, Arathi and her husband came to the spot and objected to carrying out the work. She also assaulted the gram panchayat member.

The Hiriyadka Police have registered the complaints from both sides and the investigation is on.

