GR Medical College Hospital to Hold Free BP and Diabetes Check-up Camp from June 23 to 25
Mangaluru: G R Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, is established and run by G R Education Trust, pioneers in education for the last two decades. The trust was established by S Ganesh Rao in the year 1996, who is an entrepreneur and a well-known educationist.
It was his dream to make affordable healthcare available in the outskirts of Mangalore, and the result is G R Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre with the best infrastructure.
GR Medical College is conducting a BP and Diabetes FREE check-up camp for 3 days on 23, 24 and 25
June 2022 from 9.00AM to 12.00Noon at the hospital OPD.
The following are offered free to camp participants:
. Registration
. RBS
.ECG
.Consultation
Dr Ramprakash MD,Senior Physician and Dr Rajesh Varad MD, Physician will be available for consultation.
Who can attend:
If you
.Are 40 years and above
.Have BP / history of BP in the family
.Have sugar (diabetes) /history of diabetes in the family
To book your appointment, please call: 0824 2988375