GR Medical College Hospital to Hold Free BP and Diabetes Check-up Camp from June 23 to 25

Mangaluru: G R Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, is established and run by G R Education Trust, pioneers in education for the last two decades. The trust was established by S Ganesh Rao in the year 1996, who is an entrepreneur and a well-known educationist.

It was his dream to make affordable healthcare available in the outskirts of Mangalore, and the result is G R Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre with the best infrastructure.

GR Medical College is conducting a BP and Diabetes FREE check-up camp for 3 days on 23, 24 and 25

June 2022 from 9.00AM to 12.00Noon at the hospital OPD.

The following are offered free to camp participants:

. Registration

. RBS

.ECG

.Consultation

Dr Ramprakash MD,Senior Physician and Dr Rajesh Varad MD, Physician will be available for consultation.

Who can attend:

If you

.Are 40 years and above

.Have BP / history of BP in the family

.Have sugar (diabetes) /history of diabetes in the family

To book your appointment, please call: 0824 2988375