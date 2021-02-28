Spread the love



















Gracy Bayechim Kavanam ani Lekhana Konkani Book released

Udupi: Konkani Book written by Late Gracy Martis Pangla, Collection of Articles and Poems “ Gracy Bayechim Kavanam ani Lekhana( Poems and Articles by Gracy Bai) was released by Mr Maxim D Souza, Managing trustee St Vincent De Paul Ozanam Trust, on 27.2.2021 in the Udupi church Hall in a function organized by Konkani Sangatan Udupi District.

Initially Mr Louis Almeida President welcomed the gathering. Dr Gerald Pinto spoke on the topic Humour and Morality in the writings of Late Gracy Martis. Secretary Rosy Baretto proposed vote of thanks. Treasurer Alphonse D Costa compered the programme.

Gracy Martic was an versatile writer and inmate of Ozanam Home for the aged since 1994 and died on 19.2.2016. Dr Gerald Pinto compiled her poems and articlses published in various magazines and published by his publication Divya Deepa Prakashana . All the amount received any by sale of books will go to the respective SVP units of the parishes.