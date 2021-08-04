Graduation Ceremony & Launching of Homoeopathic Specialty Clinic at FMHMC

Spread the love



















Graduation Ceremony & Launching of Homoeopathic Specialty Clinic at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital (FMHMC), Deralakatte, Mangaluru on 6 August 2021



Mangaluru: At a press meet it was revealed that -Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, is organizing the 31st Graduation Ceremony on 06.08.2021. The College is affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) and is recognized by National Commission for Homoeopathy and Department of Ministry of AYUSH, New Delhi. It is a regional centre of ‘Pharmacovigilance’ under the Ministry of AYUSH. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council has accredited the College with ‘A’ Grade. Since its inception from 1985, the College is recognised as a centre of excellence in the field of Homoeopathy and the hospital is catering to the needs of the society, active even during the COVID pandemic.

The Institution provides services to the community with the motto “Heal and Comfort”. The College conducts Under Graduate programme and Post Graduate programmes in seven specialties. The Graduation Ceremony will be held on 06.08.2021(Friday) at 03.00 PM in the Father Muller Auditorium at Deralakatte. Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and President of Father Muller Charitable Institutions will preside over the function and honour the graduates. The Chief Guest for the programme will be Dr H G Manjunath Kumar, Deputy Director (Homoeopathy), Department of AYUSH, Government of Karnataka.

On this day, 100 Under Graduates will be graduating and 27 Post Graduates will be awarded with MD(Hom) degree. The University rank holders of the examinations declared by RGUHS in 2020 will be honoured. The meritorious students include 7 BHMS rank holders of the 2015-16 batch, 14 M.D (Hom) rank holders of different specialties of 2017-18 batch and 1 Gold medal. The President’s Gold medal for the best outgoing undergraduate student will be announced and presented. The best outgoing Post Graduate will also be announced and presented with a memento. A special mention will be made on the outstanding achievements of 25 students on this occasion.

There will be an inauguration of the Homoeopathic Specialty Clinic on August 6th 2021 at 09.00 am at the hospital premises, Deralakatte. The specialists in their respective field will be rendering their services on specified days of the week apart from the existing out-patient and inpatient department. The patient can also choose a doctor of their preference at the specialty clinic.

These are the specialty clinics available: Diabetes clinic, Arthritis clinic, Cancer clinic, Allergy clinic, Thyroid clinic, Infertility clinic, Back pain clinic, Kidney stone clinic, Skin clinic, Headache clinic.

Specialty clinic will function on all days from Monday to Saturday from 09.00 a.m. to 04.00 p.m. For appointments contact 9459456633 (Mobile) and 0824 – 2203901 (Landline).

Members present during the Press meet were: Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI; Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H; Rev. Fr Rohan Dias, Asst Administrator, FMHMC&H; Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC; Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice Principal, FMHMC; Dr Girish Navada U K, Medical Superintendent, FMHMC&H; Dr Ranjan C Britto, Coordinator, Graduation Ceremony 2021; and Dr Sherlyn Paul, Coordinator, Media Committee, Graduation Ceremony 2021

FATHER MULLER COVID CARE CENTRE AT FMHMC :

The Diocese of Mangalore initiated a diocesan level Covid 19 task force under the leadership of the Bishop of Mangalore Most Rev. Peter Paul Saldanha to take care of the Covid infected patients by providing effective health care facility and treatment and also for isolation of the Covid patients monitored by a team of doctors, nurses and lay persons supervised by the diocesan health and lay faithful commission.

The main aim of this task force was to provide services such as ambulances, finding suitable beds in the hospitals, giving medical advice and also helping those requiring financial aid. Father Muller charitable institutions was a part of this initiative led by the director Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho.

With this background Fr Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital under the leadership of Rev Fr Roshan Crasta Administrator Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital and Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran Principal Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Dr Girish Navada Medical superintendent Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College along with the team initiated a covid care centre at Deralakatte Mangalore

With the permission of the district authority along with the team led by T.G.Guruprasad Tahashildar of Mangalore in the letter dated 12.05.2021 it was permitted to start a 50 bed Covid care centre at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Deralakatte. This initiative was supported by the local authorities such as the MLA Sri UT Khader who also visited the centre and was also supported by the other authorities such as District Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner.

A team of medical doctors was formed along with the postgraduates and interns who monitored the patients on rotation basis. The patients were quarantined for a period of 14 days. Certain other asymptomatic cases that required home isolation and had no facilities at home for isolation were also admitted at the FMHMC Covid care centre. A well, equipped nursing team and the ward maids and attenders also helped in the effective functioning of the centre

The co morbid states along with the Covid infections were also treated with Homoeopathic medicines. Counseling and Psychotherapy was given to the Covid patients by the post graduates and the doctors from the Psychiatric Department of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College. Yoga training and Respiratory exercises were conducted for the deserving candidates by Dr Havyashri – Doctor of naturopathy and yoga FMHMC

Nutritious diet was provided for all the patients. The patients referred from the primary health care centers and government sectors were treated free of cost. A total of 141 patients (88 male and 53 females) with mild to moderate cases were treated at the FMHMC Covid care centre. The patients that were treated at the FMHMC Covid centre were contented and satisfied with the mode of treatment and the hospitality and also with the facilities offered to them

Like this: Like Loading...