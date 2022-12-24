Graduation Day held at School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya



Mangaluru: School of Social work, Roshni Nilaya held its first graduation day on 21st December 2022 in the college premises. Prof. (Dr.) Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, Vice Chancellor, NITTE University was the chief guest. In the inaugural address, he stated that he is privileged to be here for the first graduation ceremony of the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya to share the moment of joy and happiness.

Prof. (Dr.) Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, further stated that he has great admiration for this unique institution of School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya established in the year 1960 with a Diploma programme in Social Work at a time when Social Work was an unheard discipline in Karnataka. This is an outcome of the vision of its foundress, Dr. Olinda Pereira, to empower the society and women in particular with quality education and with the mission to impart general and professional education fostering love of learning, integrity and social responsibility for holistic development, he added.

To the graduating students he said that they are indeed privileged to have got admitted in this prestigious institution and congratulated the young bright students who will be graduating and entering into a new phase of their life. He called upon the graduates to be grateful to four people namely the parents, teacher, alma mater and the society Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, he said that, “Parents are the first teachers and teachers are the second parents”. Often parents live their dreams through their children. It is not just the amount of finance that they have contributed to their education but it is the time that they have worked hard to acquire it, the time that they have spent in bringing them up, looking after their health and praying for them. He emphasized the need for being grateful to the parents and teachers.

Specifically referring to the Graduates he said that even though there is an element of luck in everybody’s life what matters is hard work. In the words of Colleen Powell he said that there are no secrets to success, it is the result of preparation, hard work and learning from failures. He suggested the graduates be open to life. As you progress in life, there will be lots of areas of disappointments, failures and stress. It is then important to have a source of strength and comfort. This source can be anything they choose; most importantly it should help them find a work-life balance. Work and stress are two different entities. Hard work never kills anyone; in fact worry and worrying about lack of success make people stressed.

Speaking about social responsibility he said that society has given us everything and it is important that we do our part in returning our share. Our knowledge, skills and expertise will not have any meaning if it is not beneficial to the person who needs it. In a country like ours where a large section is below poverty line and without any government support, we have that golden opportunity to make a material change in the life of many people who need it and this is what will make them happy at the end of the day.

Prof. (Dr.) Satheesh Kumar Bhandary concluded his address quoting the words of Winston Churchill who said, “We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give”. Be sure that you will never let go of an opportunity to help a needy soul in your professional life and also emphasize the need for being a good alumnus of this Institution and giving back to the alma mater.

While addressing the graduates Dr. Sophia N Fernandes, Principal of the college stated that 21st December 2022 stands as another milestone for the college as we witness the first official graduation ceremony in our campus. She congratulated the young graduates and wished that they make a difference in the society by carving a niche in the chosen field of profession and service. She stressed upon the need for staying connected to alma mater for greater synergy.

Ms. Vida Sequeira, President, Institute of Social service began her presidential address with a note of congratulations to the young graduates stating, “Good things come to those who wait; Better things come to those who do not give up; And the Best things come to those who believe in themselves”. She said, “This day has arrived because you waited, you did not give up and you trusted your potential, your giftedness, and your resilience in the face of adverse situations that crossed your path during the course of your studies. She concluded her presidencial address with a small piece of advice:

“Life is like a camera. Just focus on what is important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t turn out, just take another shot. Life’s situations come our way for a purpose. They teach us good lessons of life to help us all through life. Let’s capture these moments, these experiences that God blesses our life with even though they are hard knocks, on our life’s journey. We cannot change these situations but situations will change us for the better. When a storm is coming – all birds seek shelter. Only the eagle soars high above it. In the storms of life – may your life, your heart, your mind soar like an eagle”.

She wished them the best in the Wonderful, Wide World (www) and be of service to one and all as the motto of the Institute states: Love is made fruitful in service. Dr. Juliet C J, former principal Welcomed the gathering and Prof. Vineetha Rai, Controller of Examinations proposed the vote of thanks. The college choir led by Jason Lobo invoked the Lord’s blessings. Dr. Meena Juliet Monteiro and Prof. Cecilia Farida Goveas compeered the programme

Report submitted by Dr. Sophia N. Fernandes, Principal