Spread the love



















‘Graffiti Case should be Handed Over to NIA for Thorough Investigation’- Bajrang Dal

‘Graffiti Case should be Handed Over to NIA for Thorough Investigation-If not We will stage a protest Soon ‘- Bajrang Dal

Mangaluru : Ever since graffiti was scribbled on walls at two places-one on the wall of a apartment complex on Kadri Kambla Road; and the other on the wall of a old police outpost near District Court, there have been quite a few protests by various organizations to do thorough investigation and punish the culprits. And even though the police have succeeded in nabbing three accused in this case, Bajrang Dal activists who are not happy with the outcome will have decided to stage a protest on 23 December near the taluk office demanding National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the graffiti case.

This announcement was made during the press meet by Bajrang Dal Regional Secretary Sharan Pumpwell, where he further said., “The recent inflammatory graffiti at two places, shows that terrorist activities could be active and start more of their activities in Mangaluru. Even though we commend the quick action of police in nabbing the culprits, not much has been done in the probe. When we look at this case, it seems like terrorist activities are active in the City, therefore we urge that the case be handed over to NIA for thorough investigation”

“We also demand the arrest of culprits in the police head constable assault at Alake/Car Street in the city recently, and the culprits should be dealt with serious punishment if caught. CCTV footage shows that two culprits were involved in the attack on the cop, giving suspicion it could be connected to the graffiti case. It should be noted that in 2019 during anti-CAA protests, stones were pelted at police and a police station was about to be set on fire. This shows that there are chances of more violence in the City, unless police crack down on the terror connections. Hence, this issue should be considered seriously, and stern action should be taken and the culprits should be arrested soon,” added Pumpwell.