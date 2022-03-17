Graffiti in Support of Hijab Movement found in Malpe

Udupi: A Graffiti in support of the Hijab Movement was found on a wall in Bailakere, Malpe here on Thursday, March 17.

According to sources, the Graffiti, which was in English read, “Hijab Movement”, appeared after the High Court Judgement on Hijab on the wall of a building at Bailakere.

When the news spread, hundreds of activists of Hindu organisations gathered at the spot and demanded the arrest of the culprits as early as possible.

The Malpe Circle Inspector Sharana Basappa and PSI Sakthivelu rushed to the spot and appealed to the activists to vacate from the spot.

A Case has been registered in the Malpe Police Station and the investigation is on.