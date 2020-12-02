‘Graffiti on the Walls is An Attempt by Sangh Pariwar to Disturb Peace in Society’- SDPI

Spread the love



















‘Graffiti on the Walls is An Attempt by Sangh Parivar to Disturb Peace in Society’-Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI)

Mangaluru: After a bunch of political parties and organizations like Congress, BJP, ABVP, Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and others, now is the time to hit back against these protesters by the members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Athaullah Jokatte, the President of Dakshina Kannada Unit of SDPI said, “There is a suspicion that the graffiti scribbled on the two walls, one on a wall of an apartment complex on Kadri Kambla Road, and the other on the wall of an old police outpost near District Court, is an attempt by Sangh Parivar/Communal forces to disturb peace and harmony in the society”.

He further said, “SDPI condemns such acts by such communal Sanghs and police should take it seriously and arrest those behind it. As the police had failed to trace the persons behind the provocative messages seen on the wall of the apartment complex, the second message appeared on the wall of an old police outpost. Also when RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat made a statement comparing Ullal with Pakistan recently, what action did police take against Him? Absolutely nothing! Police did not take the matter seriously and acted to the tune of Sangh Pariwar. And therefore, since the police are taking such incidents very lightly, attempts to disturb peace and harmony in the society are continuing”.

“Recently, the Divisional Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Sharan Pumpwell said in a release that the government should hand over the investigation into the provocative writings found on two walls to the National Investigative Agency (NIA), it appears that some fundamental organizations are behind it. We have seen it in the past, when there is some communal trouble, the blame first goes on the Muslim community, but at the end it is always the saffron group/Sangh Pariwar are behind those acts. Without wasting much time, police should do their extreme best to nab the real culprits behind the graffiti issue, and not blame a certain community” added Jokatte.

Shahul Hameed, Iqbal Bellare and Anwar Sadath-all members of SDPI were present during the press meet.