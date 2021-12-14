Gramavidya Mangaluru Centre organizes Training Programme in Alternative and Energy Efficient Building Technologies

Mangalore: Mangaluru Centre of Gramavidya organised a two-day introductory course on Alternative and Energy Efficient Building Technologies on 10th and 11th December 2021 from 9.00 AM to 6.00 PM at Gramavidya Mangaluru Centre, Kodial Guthu West, Ballal Bagh, Mangaluru. The training methodologies included lectures, audio-visual presentations, hands-on training and interactive open house discussions.

The course covered themes like the universal heritage of earthen architecture, stabilize mud construction techniques, passive solar architecture, alternatives in the foundation, alternatives in roofing systems, filler slabs, composite T-beam roofs, masonry vaults and domes, earthquake-resistant masonry and cultural approach to design. Twelve participants including young engineers and architects, a mason, doctor, trader, farmer and software engineer had enrolled for the programme.

Prof K S Jagadish, Chairman, Gramavidya, Former professor of Civil Engineering of IISc and Former Chairman of ASTRA gave the keynote address. “The young professionals in this field should come forward to lead the alternative technology movement for a sustainable future and healthy livelihood,” he urged. Subhas Chandra Basu, Coordinator of Gramavidya Mangaluru Centre introduced the programme. Engineers Harish Prasad and Pramod of Gramavidya Bengaluru Centre were the chief resource persons who led the hands-on demonstration and training.

Gramavidya is a voluntary organization for the research and dissemination of alternative technologies. It is promoted by a group of professionals, academicians, scientists, technologists and sociologists with the dream of creating self-reliant and sustainable livelihoods through appropriate alternative environment-friendly technologies. The promoters of Gramavidya are pioneers in developing alternative and energy-efficient construction technologies in the country. Over the last three decades, they have popularised these technologies throughout the country.