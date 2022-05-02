GRAND CLOSING CEREMONY OF THE KIRNNAM CHILDREN’S CAMP

Mangaluru: “Today we see 65 Konkani ambassadors before us. In the era where each one strives for higher education, I would like to congratulate the parents who have shown interest in enrolling their children in this camp. Children should implement in their lives whatever they have learnt in this camp.”, said Dr Rudolf Joyer Noronha, the General Manager of Corporate Communications, MRPL, while speaking as the Chief Guest at the Closing Ceremony of the 10 days’ Residential ‘Kirnnam’ Children’s Camp. He applauded the efforts of Mandd Sobhann in conducting the camp.

Vitori Karkal gave a brief glimpse of the activities held at the camp. Aman Chris Danthy and Hazel Angel D’Souza recited numbers in Konkani. Riya Monteiro, Rishon Sweed Noronha and Merlyn Veigas shared their experiences about the camp while Anitha Lobo and Rony Crasta Kulshekar shared their thoughts, on behalf of the parents.

Louis Pinto honoured all those who were involved in making the camp successful. Camp Director Eric Ozario, Raina Sequeira, Joyce Ozario, Irine Rebello, Prakash D’Souza, Sonal Monteiro, Dealle D’Souza, Prithuma Monteiro, Preeti Lopes and those who provided the music – Ashwil Colaco, Alron Rodrigues, Kingsley Nazareth, Jeevan Siddi (Singing); Vikas Lasrado, Reinald Lobo, Alban D’Silva, Vreethan Pinto and Romario Pinto (Theatre), Rahul Pinto, Verlyn Goveas, Glenina Smitha, Valeny Goveas (Dance), Rony Crasta Kelarai (Konkani), Arunraj Rodrigues (MC Training), Naveen Lobo (Food), Sarita D’Souza, Savita Saldanha, Reinald Lobo, Sushmita Tauro, Manish Pinto, Anil D’Cunha, Ashel D’Silva, Sandeep Mascarenhas, Rukmini Shetty, Rajeevi Shetty (Volunteers).

The children who performed outstandingly were also felicitated on this occasion. Melodia Coelho Permannur (Dance), Jenisha Rodrigues Gurpur (Theatre), Blesita Fernandes Honnavar (Singing) and Rishon Sweed Noronha Bajpe (Best Camper) won Awards in the respective categories. The best in each category won a cash prize of Rs. 2,000/- and certificate while the best Camper won a cash prize of Rs. 3,000/- and a certificate.

Ronwil D’Souza presented the vote of thanks. Secretary Kishore Fernandes and Treasurer Alron Rodrigues were present on stage. Rolph Rashvit Lobo and Alrisha Rodrigues compared the programme.

The stage programme was followed by dance and singing presented by the children of Kirnnam camp. The play ‘Tya Uprant’, which was enacted by the children, was written by Rony Crasta and directed by Vikas Kalakul. The show ended with a baila dance to the song ‘Shirandharicho Pavs’.

Ranni Kogull of Soad-5 Mangoa, Sonal Monteiro had inaugurated this camp on April 22. 27 boys and 38 girls, a total of 65 children from Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikmagalur had participated in this camp. Children were trained in Dance, Singing or Theatre (as per the category selected) as well as in Konkani language, culture, MC Training and TV interview. Each day a ‘Mhan Monis’ would share their life experience with the children.