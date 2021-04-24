Spread the love



















Grand Party organised in Dist Court Premises; DC Issues Notice to CMC Under Epidemic Act

Udupi: Despite issuing an order banning large gatherings, including lavish weddings, a grand party was organised at the Udupi district court premises on April 23.

The state government has banned large gatherings due to the rising COVID Cases in the state and the same guidelines were issued in the district too. On April 23, afternoon the public informed the media that a large number of people were having lunch in the court premises.

After getting the information, the media persons rushed to the spot where they witnessed nearly 300 plus people having lunch. The media persons immediately informed the Deputy Commissioner and also the City municipal authorities. Unfortunately, no officials initiated any action against the organisers.

The public questioned whether COVID rules did not apply to such programmes?

On the same day, during the press meet called by the Deputy Commissioner, the issue was raised by the journalists. In response, DC Jagadeesh said, “We have already served a notice to the CMC under the Epidemic Act”.

The DC also asked the CMC commissioner to clarify why no action was taken against the organisers of the event.