Grand Tri-Color Flag Hoisting on 75th Independence Day at Valencia Church

Mangaluru: “We are blessed to be proudly celebrating the 75th Independence Day. This independence is the fruit of the sacrifice of thousands of people. It is our responsibility to preserve it.”, said Mr. Simon C. A., the S.P. ACB, Western Range – (D.K., Udupi, Chikmagalur, Uttara Kannada) while hoisting the 8.5 x 12.5 feet huge flag, which was raised at a height of 50 feet above the ground level.

“Our nation has one of the best Constitutions. We have to understand our rights and duties and follow them. The foundation of our country is strong. The younger generation should be aware of our history and traditions and follow them.”, he said.

The Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Rock D’Sa, in his introductory speech, quoted the first speech given by Nehru at the Red Fort after independence. He said that each of us should also work towards the betterment of our nation. The Vice President of the Parish Council, David Pais honoured the guests with bouquets. Secretary, Rita Menezes introduced the guests and Patrick D’Souza compered the programme.

Asst. Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Lancy DSouza, President of MCC Bank Anil Lobo and Ms Asumpta Lizzie Pinto were present on the dais. The programme was conducted following COVID restrictions. However, all the 1100 families of the parish were provided free flags for hoisting the flags in their houses.

