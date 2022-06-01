Grandchildren ferry woman on bamboo pole to hospital in Shivamogga



Shivamogga: Due to the absence of a proper road, family members of 75-year old woman ferried her on a bed sheet tied to bamboo pole to a hospital in Karwar from their house, covering a distance of 1 km at Kargal in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district.

The video of two persons ferrying the old woman has gone viral on social media, forcing the authorities of Jog-Kargal town panchayat to take steps towards constructing a road in the area.

Acchamma, a resident of SVP colony behind Church Mount area in Kargal town, was hit by paralysis stroke some days ago. So, her grandchildren are taking her to the hospital in Karwar every month in this manner braving may odds.

Due to the absence of road from their house to the main road, they are forced to ferry their grandmother on a pole till the main road. Later, the woman is taken to the hospital by bus.

According to local people, there are 50 people in the area with 12 houses. Despite several appeals to the authorities concerned, no step has been taken to construct a road.

Reacting to the incident, Jog-Kargal Town Panchayat President Vasanthi Ramesh said she is also shocked by it, and she would talk to the MLA and urge him to take step towards constructing the road in the area and providing basic facilities to them at the earliest.