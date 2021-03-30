‘Great Initiative by Mluru Police-Will Ask All Police Units in State Adopt Fitness Workshop’- Bommai

Spread the love



















‘Great Initiative by Mangaluru Police-Will Ask All Police Units in State Adopt Fitness Workshop’- State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Mangaluru: Indeed an EXTREME-MAKEOVER! If you are surprised to see a whole lot of policemen who were chubby and plumpy a month ago, and now adore a perfect, slim and fit physique look’-the ONLY and the main reason behind this miracle is the One-Month FITNESS WORKSHOP organized for the FIRST time in Mangaluru, an initiative by Mangaluru Commissionerate by Police Commissioner N Sashi Kumar. 76 OVERWEIGHT and OBESE city police personnel had taken part in this month-long Fitness Programme, and have extremely made a difference in their physique, looking slim, fit and healthy. Thanks to their BOSS who motivated and convinced them to join in the Fitness Workshop, and the result is phenomenal.

Continuing the healthy living initiative launched by the city police, under the leadership of Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar and DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar, 76 police personnel, including Women staff who are above 70 kg and men above 90 kg, up to the rank of the inspectors, were selected for the month-long fitness improvement programme which was launched on Wednesday, 3 March 2021 at Hotel Sai Palace, Mangaluru. With the Mangaluru city police chief wanting his men and women to look healthy and fit, this fitness improvement programme was initiated for 79 overweight staff of the various police departments/stations.

At the inaugural of the programme, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar had said, “The main aim of the programme was to ensure good health and fitness of all the staff members. Generally, after a point of time, due to work pressure, which includes maintaining law and order, the staff forget to focus on their own health. Women tend to put on weight due to pregnancy, hormonal imbalances and injuries and are often busy balancing work and family. Long hours of duty, irregular eating habits, and lack of sleep take a toll. This is an attempt to improve health and fitness,’’ he said. He had asked the staff to make the best use of the opportunity. He asked experts to make sure that the participants lose weight and look fit. “This is not a photo-op programme. If followed strictly, it will not only help in staying healthy but also reduce money spent on hospital bills in the long run”, he had said.

The police had tied up this programme with a private fitness centre, and Father Muller Hospital, Mangaluru had provided its conference hall, indoor stadium, gymnasium and ground for the programme. DCP Hariram Shankar has expressed special thanks to the most generous Father Muller Hospital Group for providing the Conference Hall, Indoor Stadium, Gym facilities and ground for 1 month for this initiative. The fitness programme commenced from 6 am until 7 pm. “Let this be a model for other police units to emulate,” said the Police Commissioner.

And on 29 March 2021 at 5 pm, the valedictory programme of the Fitness Workshop was held at the state-of-the-art Father Muller Convention Hall, Kankanady, Mangaluru, and State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai was the chief guest, among other dignitaries like police commissioner N Sashi Kumar, DCP’s Hariram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar, Mangaluru North MLA Dr Bharath Y Shetty; Father Muller Charitable Institutions-Director Fr Richard Coelho, superintendent of police, B M Laxmi Prasad, among others. Speaking at the valedictory ceremony, Minister Bommai said, “I feel this can be adopted across the State, I am impressed with the way how 79 overweight and obese city police personnel have reduced their weight ranging between 1 kg and 10.4 kg following a nearly month-long fitness programme. I will surely write to heads of police units across the State to have such programmes to make police personnel slim and trim”.

“The Karnataka State Reserve Police had taken an initiative where overweight personnel were asked to reduce their weight or lose an increment. Among the initiatives taken for the civil police so far, I feel this one-month-long programme is very successful. I will see that personnel from the ranks of police constable to the Director-General of Police to follow a healthy fitness routine’ added minister Bommai.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that 50 men weighing more than 90 kg and 29 women weighing more than 70 kg took part in the fitness programme which began on March 3. The personnel started their day with a 90-minute yoga session taught by members of Patanjali Yoga Sikshana Trust at 6 a.m. Following a break for having juice, the personnel had an hour-long drill by trainers from the Reserve Police.

The personnel then had two-hour-long training to lose weight, Zumba dance and other fitness sessions conducted by personnel from Atom Fitness Club. All these activities were held in the fitness centre of Father Muller’s Institution. Every day, the personnel walked, jogged or hiked for about 10 km between 4.30 p.m. and 6 p.m. “Nine police personnel have shed their weight between one and three kilograms, 44 have reduced their weight between four and six kilograms, 18 have reduced between seven and nine kilograms and four personnel have reduced weight by more than nine kilograms. The highest of 10.4 kg was shed by Assistant Reserve Sub Inspector Bhanuprakash” added DCP Hariram Shankar.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that the one-month exercise has brought positive changes among the personnel. “Apart from making them fit and flexible, the personnel have been able to address some of their physical ailments and control their blood pressure and diabetes,” he said and added that the department has shown the way for the personnel to maintain a healthy lifestyle during their hectic work.

Marking the occasion, 78 teams of police personnel and their family members took part in a Rangoli competition. There was a demonstration of Yoga, unarmed combat exercise and dance by the police personnel.

The star attraction and mesmerizing performance of the valedictory function were the “LUNGI DANCE” by Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, joined by a bevvy of police personnel, including policewomen clad in white saree. The enthralling dance act by the police commissioner not only showed the audience that apart from a singer, cricketer, swimmer, and a police commissioner, he is an adorable ‘DANCER’ too!