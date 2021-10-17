Spread the love



















Greening Homes! A Unique Green Terrace Patch Concept by Dr Alwyn & Dr Kusum D’sa in City

Mangaluru: Quoting Ralph Waldo Emerson- “To Laugh often and Love much; to Win the Respect of Intelligent People and the Affection of Children; to Earn the Appreciation of Honest Critics and to Endure the Betrayal of False Friends. To Appreciate Beauty; to find the Best in Others; to leave the World a bit Better whether by a Healthy Child, a Garden Patch, or a Redeemed Social Condition; to know that even one Life has Breathed easier because you have Lived. This is to have Succeeded.”, and this quote suitably fits the Unique Green Terrace Patch Concept created by Dr Alwyn D’sa-the Registrar at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, and his wife, Dr Kusum D’sa- a former Educationist, Teacher, Principal of some well known CBSE schools, Teacher Trainer and Certified Counselor, residing at ‘Mendes Galaxy’, on Sturrock Road, Mangaluru. And their children Shashank and Nikky also lend a helping hand to their Mom and Dad.

Every morning as the sun rises, Dr Alwyn and Dr Kusum are on their terrace sipping a cup of coffee, speaking to their hundreds of plants. They are not farmers or retired folks, but intelligent and knowledgeable educationists who are ardent lovers of plants and gourds. Such is their passion, which took birth during the start of the pandemic. “Having a terrace garden that can provide vegetables and herbs necessary for daily use has been our dream and now our dream has come true. Growing food on the terrace has helped to shorten our food chain. After coming across horror stories about sewage used to grow leafy vegetables and herbs, we decided to become self-sufficient. We have only vegetables required in large quantities like onions, garlic, potatoes and sometimes tomatoes from the supermarket. Our terrace garden provided us with all vegetables we needed during the pre and post-pandemic,” say the couple.

Dr Alwyn and Dr Kusum D’sa with their children, Shashank and Nikky

Small is Beautiful: An Experiment in Creating a Small Terrace Green Patch, one can call this Terrace Garden filled with varieties of flower and vegetable plants as “Garden of Eden” or “A Paradise on Top of the World’- and no matter how you name it, this 900 Square Feet Terrace Space consists of Indoor plants, Fruit-bearing plants, Flower plants, Oxygen Generating plants, Medicinal Plants, Vegetables etc, all done through an Innovative idea stuck during the Pandemic Time. Ginger, Curry Leaves, Neem, Turmeric, Gherkins, Beans, Lilies, Crotens, Succulents, Tulsi, Bougainvillea, Snake Plants, Palak/ Spinach, Lady’s Finger/Okra, Pepper, Betel leaves, Chikku, Cherry, Guava, Sweet Potato, Banana, Varieties of Roses, Jasmine, Pineapple, Aloe Vera, Various types of Gourds, Cauliflower, Brinjal/EggPlant, variety of Creepers, etc -this garden has it all, and the architect of this green initiative is Dr Kusum D’sa, who during the pandemic and the lockdown inspired to get back to these talents and positive initiatives. She says that it is a great feeling to nurture and spend time with the plants observing their growth and fruition, communicating with them and responding to them. It may seem funny but that is what she does on a daily basis. Her lush terrace garden – interspersed with her flower nursery – has almost all the vegetables one can think of and are abounding. Before starting a hectic day, Dr Kusum heads to her terrace garden every morning and spends a considerable amount of time tending to her plants which helps set a positive tone for the day.

A pleasant breeze rustles through the shrubs and blooms in her picture-perfect terrace garden. The wind carries a whiff of the fresh tomatoes, chillies, mustard, spinach, Ginger, Curry Leaves, Neem, Turmeric, etc – thriving with her magical touch, and a little bit of organic assistance. No doubt in her 900 sq. ft. terrace, this Educationist, Teacher and Counsellor has created a beautiful garden, growing a wide array of flowers and vegetable plants. In her spare time, she often shares tips and strategies for gardening on social media.

And like it is said, “Behind Every Successful Woman is a Man”, and here we have Dr Kusum’s husband Dr Alwyn following in her footsteps and being also passionate about growing and nurturing the greenery, plants also helps in creating a serene spot in the terrace. “For the sheer joy of planting and nurturing plants, many sample varieties of an array of species are planted. Many more are to be procured and planted. Vermicompost from St Aloysius College Vermicompost unit also is used in our garden. Lending our mite in preparing a green, clean and eco-friendly spot in the house. An attempt to reclaim the most fundamental activity of preserving our home, the Earth. The joy of propagating plants in our own way and sharing them with others. A small gesture to compensate for what man has done to the earth in spite of the compulsions of space in the city habitations”, says Dr Alwyn.

The Covid-19-induced lockdown and pandemic have truly motivated Dr Kusum and Dr Alwyn by nurturing their hobby for terrace gardening. “IT’S A GREAT AND FULFILLING FEELING TO BE SURROUNDED BY PLANTS, SHRUBS, GRASS, CREEPERS, FLIES, INSECTS, BEES, BIRDS. SMELLS OF FRUITS, VEGETABLES, MANURE, FLOWERS, BUDS, ROOTS; FRESH BREEZE, SUNLIGHT, MOONLIGHT AND TWINKLING STARS WILL ONLY ADD VALUE TO THE ROMANCE WITH NATURE” says Dr Kusum D’sa.

While Dr Alwyn says, “Being grateful to nature for its abundant and boundless gifts and love to humans. Let us all create a small green patch in whatever capacity in our homes and neighbourhoods. Time has come for humans to realize that mutual cohabitation of all beings living and non-living is the only way forward. It is time to introspect and take a u-turn from the arrogance of being the exploiters and surrender to nature for harmony, peace, tranquillity and sustainability”.

