Greet & Meet with Olympian, World No. 8 & Arjuna Awardee Intl Badminton Player Chirag Shetty



Mangaluru: On 12 February 2022, Golden Shutte Excellence Centre at Kottara Chowki/Golden Sports Foundation, Mangaluru was graced by the presence of Chirag Shetty (World No. 8 badminton player and recipient of the prestigious Arjuna award) for a Greet and Meet with the kids and parents of Mangaluru. He was accompanied by his parents Chandrashekhar and Mrs. Sujata.

The event was graced by other dignitaries like Jnanesh Salian, Gaurav Hegde, and Pranjal Ghate and the event witnessed around 300 enthusiastic kids and parents from various parts of Mangaluru eager to interact with Chirag Shetty. Having visited his hometown after 7-8 years, Chirag Shetty shared heartfelt words about the city of Mangaluruand his endeavors to achieve his accolades. He also shared his fond memories of badminton. Students from Golden Shuttle Academy and their parents had an in-depth Q & A session with Chirag and his parents.

Snippets from Chirag’s address :

“Compared to the past, a lot of improvement has been seen in the sport recently. Organizations like Golden Sports Foundation, Olympic Gold Quest, GoSports are helping us athletes a great deal.”

“I was able to play doubles better than singles since forever. However, the last Olympics was a better experience. We wanted to get the medal but we are aiming for it and we will definitely get it”

Why did you join doubles badminton?

“Cricket was the main focus for me first. But as I was into the individual sport, I started badminton. From a young, I was able to play doubles better. I played singles till 17, but after that, I completely stopped.”

Students of Golden Shuttle Academy received a chance to play a few shots with Mr. Chirag after which he addressed the press about his journey in badminton and his time in the city of Mangalore. The event culminated with autographed postcards by Mr. Chirag Shetty and a group photography session with students, parents, and coaches of Golden Shuttle Academy.

On 12 February night a get-together/dinner meet was held at Hotel Ocean Pearl at 7.30 pm, where Chirag was welcomed with a traditional aarthi & garland. A welcome speech was delivered by Pranjal Ghate, son of Late Sri Sudhir P Ghate. He spoke about the grit and perseverance of Jnanesh Salian and the platform which has been created by him over the years (Golden Shuttle) and the opportunities provided to the kids and students of Mangaluru.

An introductory speech about GSA and Chirag Shetty was rendered along with the audiovisuals. Chirag also expressed his gratitude and praise to the city of Mangaluru. Pranjal Ghate addressed the gathering about the Golden Shuttle Sudhir Ghate Memorial Cup to be soon held at Mangaluru’s first wooden and synthetic badminton court in Golden Shuttle, Kottara. The event was followed by the launch of the Golden Shuttle Cup logo. The dinner event culminated with a vote of thanks by Jnanesh and mementos were handed over to Chirag Shetty by Gaurav Hegde.