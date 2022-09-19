Grocery store owner choked, robbed in Delhi

New Delhi: A grocery store owner was first choked and then robbed by two people while he was in his shop in Lado Sarai area in the national capital, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Eklavaya Verma alias Rishabh Verma (26) and Manoj alias Mannu alias Kalu (25), were arrested by police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said the victim stated that he runs a grocery Store at Mirja Wali Gali in Lado Sarai area of south Delhi.

“On September 7 at around 4.30 a.m., when the complainant was present at his grocery store, a man came and purchased two packets of sweet Lassi and went away. After some time, the same man came again with his accomplice. One of them grabbed the victim’s neck and another took out Rs 37,000 from his pocket and fled from the spot,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and initiated a probe into the incident.

During investigation, some important and result oriented clues were collected through the exercise of CCTV footage checking.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the accused people near Shamshan Ghat, 100 Foota Road, Chhatarpur, New Delhi, the police laid a trap on September 18, Sunday, and nabbed both the accused.

On interrogation, both the accused disclosed that they committed the said robbery to fulfill their addiction of alcohol and also to purchase a new mobile phone for accused Manoj.

“Both are desperate criminals, having a long criminal history. They are still being interrogated to know their involvement in other incidents of robbery and snatching,” the official added.

