Groom’s cousin beaten to death in Bihar

Patna: A youth was beaten to death for using a spray during a wedding function in Bihar’s Nalanda district, an official said on Tuesday.

Identified as Shiv Kumar (25), the youth was a native of Bana Bigha under Parbalpur police station. He was groom Bhushan Kumar’s cousin and had gone to Aked village under the same police station for the marriage.

“During the ‘jaymala’ ceremony on Monday night, the relatives and friends of the groom used a colour spray in the air a mark of celebration which was objected to by the bridal side. The situation soon turned ugly and youths from the bridal side who were in large numbers beat the groom side. Shiv Kumar was brutally assaulted by them. He sustained grievous injuries and fell unconscious,” said an investigating officer of the case.

He was immediately rushed to a local hospital in Parbalpur where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, the groom refused to marry and returned home.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem and efforts are on to identify the accused who were involved in the brutal assault,” he said.