Spread the love



















Group Clash near Ballalbagh, Seven Arrested

Mangaluru: The Barke police have arrested seven persons in connection with the group clash at Ballalbagh on October 30 late-night. The police have registered a suo moto case of the incident and arrested seven persons.

The arrested have been identified as Dhiraj Shetty, Rakshith K, Rohith Shetty, Harshith, Keerthiraj, Vivek and Rahul.

According to the police, on October 30 night, when the Barke police sub-inspector Shobha was on the night rounds near KSRTC Bus stand Bejai, she got information that around 15 to 20 youth were involved in a fight using wickets, pipes and stones at Ballabagh. Immediately SI Shobha rushed to the spot and tried to convince the youth to stop the fight. But accused Dhiraj assaulted SI Shobha and damaged her wireless set. They also damaged six two-wheelers and a four-wheeler parked in the area.

Later the PSI Haroon and his team who were on duty reached the spot and arrested Dhiraj Shetty, Rakshith K, Rohith Shetty, Harshith, Keerthiraj, Vivek and Rahul under sections 143, 147, 148, 324, 353, 354, 427, 149 IPC and section 2a of the KPDLP Act.

The Barke police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

Like this: Like Loading...