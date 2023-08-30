Gruha Lakshmi Scheme Launched in 214 places in Udupi District

Udupi: The ambitious Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, one of the five pre-poll guarantees announced by the State Government, under which monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,000 will be credited to the accounts of over one crore women head of the families was launched in Udupi district on August 30.

The state-level programme was live-streamed in the UBMC Memorial Auditorium. At the same time, the event was live-streamed at 214 locations including the City Municipal Councils, Town Municipal Councils, Town Panchayats and Gram Panchayats across the district using LED screens or projectors.

According to the deputy commissioner Dr Vidya Kumari, 2.59 lakh beneficiaries have registered for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in the Udupi district. Under this scheme, the female head of the family will get two thousand rupees per month. This is the fourth guarantee scheme of the Congress alliance government.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, ZP CEO Prasanna H, Councilors Ramesh Kanchan, Amritha Krishnamoorthy, Vijay Poojary, Krishna Rao Kodancha and others were present.

