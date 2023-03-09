GSC of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Observes ‘International Women’s Day

Mangaluru: The Gender Sensitization Cell (GSC) from Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) organized a programme to mark ‘International Women’s day’ at the Yendurance Zone, on March 8.

The GSC convener of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Dr Leena K C, welcomed the gathering and delivered the introductory remarks. Dr Gladys R Colaco, secretary of GSC presented the programme report for the year 2022-23.

Dr Sunitha Saldanha, Dean-Faculty of Allied and Healthcare Professionals, emphasized the need for gender equity. The best woman employee award was presented by the dignitaries to Shalini M, a senior assistant from the accounts department who has served the esteemed institution in several capacities for over 27 years.

Sr Shanthi Priya, Assistant superior general from Bethany Generalate, Mangaluru was the chief guest. She highlighted the need to embrace equity at the levels of the family as well as the workplace. Dr Gulzar Ahmed M, Principal, YPCRC, presided over the programme and stressed the need to embrace equity equally amongst both men and women for a better world.

The programme was witnessed by dignitaries, faculty coordinators, gender champions and student representatives from various institutions coming under the ambit of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University). The inaugural programme was followed by thanksgiving and the National anthem.

Like this: Like Loading...