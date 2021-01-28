Spread the love



















GST and IT depts Celebrate 72nd Republic Day in Attavar

Mangaluru: Continuing the tradition, the officers and staff of GST and Income tax departments, Mangaluru celebrated the 72nd Republic Day, at the Central Revenue Building.

Commissioner of Central Excise, Central Taxes (GST) and Customs, Imamuddin Ahmad, unfurled the tricolour flag. Imamuddin Ahmad in his Republic day address highlighted the importance of the day when the constitution of India has come into force.

Commissioner Ahmad also spoke about the efforts and measures taken by our country like the Green Revolution, Poverty alleviation, Space advancements etc. in these 72 years of the republic, which makes our country more self-sufficient and as a global leader. The Commissioner also lauded the Indian Pharmaceutical Sector which is currently the world’s 3rd largest by volume & the sector’s initiative in developing our own indigenous Corona vaccine i.e. COVAXIN.

The Commissioner also spoke on India’s recent Vaccine Diplomacy, wherein, countries such as Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles and Morocco have been supplied Corona vaccines on a gratis basis. The Commissioner emphasized keeping the spirit high in our fight against COVID and praised the efforts of the officers and staff who were working tirelessly even during this prevailing pandemic situation.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, large congregation for the Republic day was avoided, and strict physical distancing norms were followed.