Guarantee Card of Congress is Nothing but a Visiting Card’- CM Bommai

Guarantee Card of Congress is Nothing but a Visiting Card’- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said to reporters on his arrival in Mangaluru on March 16 to attend government schemes’ beneficiaries’ meet held at Karavali Utsav ground, Mangaluru. “What is the need for a guarantee card? Does it mean their oral promises are not to be relied on?” he questioned

Mangaluru: Speaking to reporters on his arrival in Mangaluru on 16 March at Karavali Utsav ground to attend government schemes’ beneficiaries’ meet, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “What is the need for a guarantee card? Does it mean their oral promises are not to be relied on? The CM was responding to a question about whether BJP has become desperate after the Congress made major promises, including free electricity, in the runup to Assembly elections in Karnataka, CM said, “The ‘guarantee card’ being given by the Congress promising to implement its poll promises is nothing but a ‘visiting’ card’. I am very much positive that people will throw all these guarantee cards into the dustbin”.

“On the other hand, the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme to ensure that not a single paise is grabbed by middlemen. Nearly 1.7 lakh farmers in Dakshina Kannada district have received over Rs 500 crore under the Kisan Samman Scheme over four years without any middlemen. Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi admitted Congress was running 85% of the government. BJP governments at the Centre and State introduced Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to eliminate middlemen and ensure transparency,” added Bommai.

CM further said, “The government has relaxed the CRZ norms, so it will be helpful. Just to let you know that various activities in the coastal region could not be implemented due to CRZ norms. Funds have been sanctioned to develop Mangaluru and Karwar ports. Eight fishing ports are being developed. For the first time, the government has sanctioned the Marina project in the state’s coastal region of the Arabian Sea which will boost fishing, trade and tourism. The reservation for SC/ST had been increased during the BJP government after 35 years”.

He further said, “Congress governments had been running 85% governments, as admitted by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who had said that only 15 paise out of every rupee released by the government reaches the intended beneficiary”.

