Guardian Angel Church-Angelore celebrates Annual Parish Day

Mangaluru: Annual Parish Day celebration of Guardian Angel Church, Angelore, Nagori, Mangalore was held in a grand manner on February 20, 2022. The Parish Priest of Bendore Parish, Rev. Fr. Vincent Monteiro, was the Chief Guest. The Parish Priest of Angelore Parish, Rev. Fr. William Menezes, presided over the function. Five talented persons who had made special achievements in various fields during the last year were felicitated.

The Present and Past Vice Presidents and Secretaries of the Church Betterment Committee of Angelore Parish were also honoured. During the cultural programme that followed, members of various organisations performed singing, dance etc. ‘Keptyanchim Khestavam’, a Konkani drama was enacted to entertain the audience. The programme concluded with dinner. Paul Rodrigues and Anup Veigas ( faculty at St Aloysius college, Mangaluru) compered the programme.