Guest Lecture by Dr. Shripad A Patil organized by Father Muller Research Centre



Mangaluru: The department of Dermatology in association with Department of Microbiology, FMMC and Father Muller Research Centre organized a Guest Lecture on 08.04.2022 at Decennial Memorial hall, FMMC, Mangaluru.

The inaugural programme started with the invocation of God’s blessing which was followed by lighting of the lamp. Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice Dean of FMMC and Professor of Dermatology welcomed the gathering. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI delivered the presidential address. Guest Speaker Dr Shripad A Patil, Dr. Antony Sylvan D Souza Dean FMMC Dr. Ramesh Bhat M Vice Dean, Professor of Dermatology, Dr. Jacintha Martis Prof & HOD of Dermatology and Dr. Meena Dias HOD, Microbiology graced the occasion during the inaugural programme.

The inaugural function concluded with the vote of thanks by Dr. Myfanwy Joanne D’Souza. r. Shripad A Patil, Professor, Department of Neuromicrobiology, NIMHANS, Bangalore, Former Director- ICMR National JALMA Institute of Leprosy and other Mycobacterial Diseases, then delivered an eloquent lecture on Immunodiagnosis of Leprosy and Vaccines in Leprosy. He spoke about the additional therapeutic benefit vaccines play in addition to the Standard MB-MDT in all the spectrums of leprosy all stressed upon the need for further research in this area.

The guest lecture was well attended by Medical College staff, post graduates, Interns, Nursing college faculty , PhD, MSc students and Consultant Dermatologists

from Karavali Dermatology Society. A total of 130 delegates attended the programme. The programme concluded with the institutional anthem.

Report by Dr. Myfanwy D Souza, Senior Resident, Department of Dermatology, FMMC