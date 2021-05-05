Spread the love



















Guests Exceed COVID-19 Guidelines Limit at Marriage Reception, Case filed against Organizer and Resort Owner

Mangaluru: A case has been registered in the Suratkal police station for violating COVID guidelines by the organizers at Kulai Shores Beach Resort on May 4.

According to the police, on May 4 evening a marriage reception was held at the Kulai Shores Beach Resort after obtaining permission from the Mangaluru City Corporation. But the marriage reception had more guests than permitted by the MCC violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

The locals informed the Suratkal police about the huge crowd gathered for the marriage function. After receiving complaints from the locals, ACP Mangaluru Sub-division Madan Mohan along with the MCC Officials visited the spot and filed a case against the organizers and the beach Resort owner in the Suratkal police station.