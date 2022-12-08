Guj rejected those who engage in politics of empty promises and appeasement: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Reacting to the BJP registering a historic victory in Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that Gujarat had rejected those who engaged in the politics of empty promises and appeasement.

Shah said that he salutes the people of Gujarat for the historic win.

He tagged Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president CR Patil in a tweet and congratulated them and all the BJP workers who worked tirelessly for the victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chairmanship of JP Nadda.

Shah said that Gujarat had given an unprecedented acceptance to Modi’s BJP, which worked for development and public welfare.

The Home Minister said that the massive victory showed that every section of the society, be it women, youth or farmers, was wholeheartedly with the BJP.

He said that Gujarat had always created history, adding that, the party broke the records of development in the state under Modi’s leadership in the last two decades, which is why the people blessed the party.

This is the victory of the people’s unwavering faith in Modi’s Gujarat model, tweeted Shah.