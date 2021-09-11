Spread the love



















Gujarat CM Rupani resigns ahead of the end of term



Gandhinagar: In a major political development, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday tendered his resignation to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at his residence, Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. The BJP leader confirmed that he has resigned from the top post.

“I am resigning from the post of the Chief Minister. I thank PM Modi and the party for giving me an opportunity to work for five years,” Vijay Rupani told the reporters at Raj Bhavan.

“I am just a worker of the organisation and will continue to be so. For the upcoming state Assembly elections, definitely our PM Modi will be the face,” Rupani said, when asked who will be the face for the elections, as he and the party earlier had declared that the 2022 elections will be led by him.

“I will accept whatever responsibility the party gives me,” said Rupani.

Vijay Rupani took the state’s Chief Ministerial position on August 7, 2016, and is representing Rajkot West in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. It is learnt from sources that the party will declare Rupani’s replacement by Sunday. Most likely his replacement could be deputy chief minister Nitin Patel.

