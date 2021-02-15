Spread the love



















Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for Coronavirus



Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tested positive for Coronavirus. The UN Mehta hospital, where he has been admitted, on Monday released a health bulletin that said Rupani’s condition is stable.

The Gujarat CM had collapsed on the stage while giving an election speech in Vadodara on Sunday evening while campaigning for the upcoming election for local bodies in six Municipal corporations, scheduled for February 21.

On Sunday night, the COVID-19 RT-PCR test sample was collected from Rupani. The results showed that Rupani has tested positive for the virus. He will be kept in quarantine for two weeks and treated for Covid-19.

As per Covid-19 protocol, Rupani will not be allowed any visitors and there will be health check-ups done twice a day to study his condition. All those who came in contact with the CM will need to get tested.

On Sunday, after the incident in which he collapsed, the Gujarat CM was taken to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad by a chartered plane.

Vijay Shah, a doctor from SSG Hospital in Vadodara, reportedly accompanied the Chief Minister.