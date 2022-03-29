Gujarat elections force BJP to stop river-linking project: Jairam



New Delhi: Former Union Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday alleged that the government has put on hold the river-linking project in Gujarat due to the opposition from the tribal population and the upcoming state polls.

He said, BJP govt has been forced to put Par-Tapi-Narmada river-linking project on hold due to upcoming Gujarat elections, after a grassroots movement protested likely displacement of thousands of adivasis. But the ecologically disastrous Ken-Betwa link project in Madhya Pradesh continues.”

Sources said after the opposition from the tribal community, the BJP MPs met the Home Minister to stop the project and subsequently the decision was taken.

The tribals have been holding protests against the project, claiming that this would destroy their livelihood in Valsad, Dangs and Navsari districts.

The project seeks to link the River Par, which has its origination in Nashik and flows through Valsad in Gujarat, River Tapi from Saputara flows through Surat and the Narmada River originates from Madhya Pradesh. The project aims to transfer surplus water from the Western Ghats to the regions of Saurashtra and Kutch using the Sardar Sarovar Project.