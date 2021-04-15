Spread the love



















Gujarat hits new daily Covid tally with over 7K cases, 73 deaths



Gandhinagar: Gujarat saw its daily Covid tally continue to spiral high with 7,410 new cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 3,67,616, while the death toll reached 4,995 with 73 fresh fatalities.

In April so far, the state has added 59,918 cases at an average of 4,280 daily.

A total of 2,642 patients were discharged, taking the total to 3,23,371, while the number of active cases stands at 39,250.

Ahmedabad registered 2,526 cases on Wednesday, followed by Surat with 1,655, Rajkot with 653, Vadodara with 452 and Jamnagar with 308.

Mehsana saw 191, Bhavnagar 165, Bharuch 124, Gandhinagar 120, Banaskantha 119, Patan 108, Junagadh 106, Navsari 78, Anand 76, Panchmahals 73, Surendranagar 69, Kutch 68, Dahod 61, Amreli 55, Kheda 51, Mahisagar 49, Morbi, Tapi and Sabarkantha 41 each, Valsad 37, Botad and Aravalli 26 each, Gir-Somnath 23, Narmada 21, Devbhumi Dwarka 20, Chota Udepur 12, Porbandar nine and Dangs six.

A total of 25 deaths each were reported from Surat and Ahmedabad, nine from Rajkot, seven in Vadodara, two each in Sabarkantha and Junagadh, and one each in Amreli, Dangs, and Gandhinagar.

Till now, a total of 97,32,548 people have been vaccinated out of which 85,29,083 have received their first dose and 12,03,465 their second shot. Over 1.5 lakh senior citizens over 60 and patient between 45 and 60 with co-morbidities were also vaccinated, with 1,18,004 receiving their first shot, and 39,630 their second shot.