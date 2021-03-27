Spread the love



















Gujarat logs highest daily count of 2,190 Covid cases



Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Friday reported 2,190 new Covid cases, the highest single-day rise recorded so far this year, pushing the state’s tally to 2,96,320, while the toll climbed to 4,479 with six fresh fatalities, health officials said.

Surat reported 745 cases, of which 609 cases are from the corporation area and 136 cases from the district. Followed by Ahmedabad with 613, Vadodara 187, Rajkot 164, Patan 45, Bhavnagar, and Gandhinagar 40 each among others.

The state has 10,134 active cases of which 83 patients are on a ventilator support and the remaining 10,051 are said to be stable.