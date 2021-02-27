Spread the love



















Gujarat MLA dares to violate model code of conduct



Gandhinagar: BJP legislator from Waghodia, Madhu Shrivastav, on Friday, dared to violate the model code of conduct and campaign for the BJP on Saturday, even though the campaigning ended on Friday evening.

‘Bahubali’ politician and known for his arrogant behaviour, Shrivastav, openly challenged to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday for the local body election which are scheduled for Sunday.

The model code of conduct is in place and according to it the campaigning has ended on Friday evening. But the MLA said that he would continue campaigning even on Saturday.

Moreover, when he was reminded about the model code of conduct, he replied that he doesn’t believe in such rules.

In the past, many allegation have been levelled against Shrivastav. He had also allegedly given life threat to journalists, and succeed to escape as no complaint was lodged against him.

He had also allegedly threatened voters in Vadodara to cast their votes in favour of the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.