Gujarat now sees 8,920 new Covid cases, 94 deaths



Gandhinagar: Once again breaking all previous records, Gujarat on Friday saw 8,920 new Covid cases, taking its tally to 3,84,688, while the death toll climbed to 5,170 as 94 more succumbed.

In April so far, the state has added 76,990 cases at a daily average of 4,812.

Meanwhile, 3,387 more were discharged, taking the total to 3,29,881, while there are 49,737 active cases as of now.

Ahmedabad registered 2,898 cases, followed by Surat with 1,920, Rajkot with 759, Vadodara with 600 and Mehsana with 330.

Jamnagar saw 314, Bhavnagar 197, Bharuch 173, Gandhinagar 142, Junagadh 135, Patan 125, Navsari 117, Banaskantha 110, Amreli 92, Dahod 91, Kutch 89, Anand 81, Panchmahals 79, Tapi 78, Surendranagar 69, Narmada 67, Sabarkantha 66, Mahisagar 62, Morbi 55, Valsad 52, Kheda 46, Botad 40, Gir-Somnath 32, Devbhumi Dwarka 29, Aravalli 24, Chotta Udepur 22, Porbandar 15 and Dangs 11 cases.

Twenty-six deaths each were reported in Ahmedabad and Surat, 13 in Rajkot, nine in Vadodara, four each in Jamnagar and Morbi, three in Surendranagar, two each in Sabarkantha and Dangs, and one each in Mehsana, Mahisagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Panchmahals, and Valsad.

Till now, a total of 1,00,13,881 people have been vaccinated out of which 87,11,085 received their first dose and 13,02,796 the second, while over 1.2 lakh senior citizens over 60 and those between 45 and 60 with co-morbidities also got their shot, with 74,100 getting their first and 47,571 the second.