Gujarat Police arrests MP intelligence officer for getting his wife murdered

Ahmedabad: An Intelligence Bureau officer from Madhya Pradesh was arrested for conspiring and giving contract to kill his wife here. The Ahmedabad Police also arrested two other persons who carried out the murder contract.

The officer has been identified as Radhakrushna Dudhela, a Telangana native, who was working in Madhya Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police B.U. Jadeja told the mediapersons, “Local crime branch team have arrested Radhakrushna Dudhela from Telangana for allegedly giving contract and got his wife Manisha murdered in Ahmedabad last week. He was brought to Ahmedabad on Saturday evening and arrested. Radhakrushna is serving with the Intelligence Bureau and is posted in Madhya Pradesh for the last ten years.”

The police Officer said last week they had found a woman’s dead body from a residential area in Vejalpur. Initially police registered the case as accidental death, but post-mortem report revealed that it was murder following the police started investigating. The police found CCTV footage which showed the suspicious activities of two persons, who had come to the residential area on a bike. The police found that the bike had been hired.

On the proprietor’s information, the police reached out to Khalil Uddin and his two accomplices, Javed and Satish. It was found that they had murdered the woman.

Khalil was said to have admitted to the police that Dudhela had given the contract because he had got fed up with domestic disputes in the family. Dudhela had paid Rs 15,000 to Khalil Uddin, who was known to the intelligence officer for some time.

