Gujarat: Police nab college student for blackmailing youth

The Vadodara city cyber crime police have arrested a 19-year-old civil engineering student on charges of blackmailing and extorting money from another youth.

Cyber crime inspector B.N. Patel told the media that on Friday, a 20-year-old engineering student had lodged a complaint, claiming that a woman with the instagram ID ‘Drishti2809’ had sent her a request for friendship, which he had accepted last month.

After this, she shared some nude photos and insisted that the complainant too share similar photos of himself. The complainant was initially reluctant, but later he shared the photos, and that’s where the problem started.

Soon the complainant started receiving threats of making the photos public if he didn’t pay money to the girl. Till the time he lodged the complaint, the complainant reportedly paid Rs 1,28,000 to the person with the Instagram ID ‘Drishti2809’.

During probe, the police found that a college student named Aakash Soni was operating the account in the guise of a girl, and arrested him.