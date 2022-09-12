Gujarat police raid booze party, arrest 25 including women

Anand (Gujarat): As many as 25 persons including women, who were enjoying a liquor party to celebrate a birthday, were arrested after Anand district police carried out a raid on a farmhouse.

Gujarat is a dry state where the sale and consumption of liquor is prohibited.

Anklav Police Station head constable, Narendrasinh Pravinsinh in his complaint stated that Police Inspector H.M. Rana had received a tip-off that a liquor party is going on in Greenstone Villa farmhouse in the Navakhal village. When the police team entered the villa and inquired about the loud music and party, a 22-year-old Siddhi Bhuva informed the police that friends have gathered to celebrate her birthday.

Some 15 men and 10 women, all in their early 20’s, were enjoying the liquor party. Police have seized 10 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor – five empty bottles, three sealed bottles and two half-empty bottles. All partying youth were from Vadodara and had come all the way to Anand to celebrate the party. Property worth Rs 11 lakh was also seized from them including vehicles.

