Gujarat records 1,110 new Covid cases, 11 deaths



Gandhinagar: Gujarat on Tuesday saw 1,110 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 2,29,913, while the death toll rose to 4,193, with 11 more succumbing.

In December so far, the state added 20,133 cases at an average of 1,342 daily.

A total of more 1,236 patients were discharged, taking the total to 2,12,839, while there are 12,881 active cases.

Ahmedabad saw 239 new cases, Surat 148, Vadodara 143, Rajkot 124 and Gandhinagar 51.

Mehsana had 44, Kutch 35, Junagadh, Amreli, and Kheda 23 each, Bharuch and Panchmahals 22 each, Dahod 19, Banaskantha and Surendranagar 14 each, Sabarkantha 13, Morbi and Patan 11 each, Anand and Narmada 10 each, Tapi nine, Gir-Somnath eight, Devbhoomi Dwarka seven, Mahisagar six, Navsari five, Aravalli four, Botad three, Chotta Udepur and Valsad two each and Porbandar one.

Eight deaths occurred in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one in Mehsana.

The state has conducted 87,80,266 tests, while 5,35,922 people are quarantined.